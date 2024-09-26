2x points for loyalty members
Mercurio's Music & RestoBar
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Garlic Breadsticks
Brushed w/ garlic butter & served with our original sauce.$6.99
- Garlic Knots
Brushed w/ garlic butter and smothered with parmesan. Served with our homemade sauce.$7.99
- 10" Cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top.$12.99
- 12" Cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top.$15.99
- Gluten free cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top of a gluten free crust.$14.99
- Pretzel
Large soft buttery pretzel with your choice of sauce.$8.99
- Loaded Potato Skins
5 Skins loaded with bacon, cheese, and sour cream.$9.25
- Breaded Ravoli
Smothered in marinara sauce & topprd with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
- Pickle Chips
Served with ranch$7.25
- Baked Chicken tenders (4)
Four juicy chicken strips served with your choice of sauce.$9.99
- Large Baked Fries$5.99
- 6 Baked Wings
With your choice of sauce. Served w, Bleu cheese or rance.$9.99
- 10 Baked Wings$15.99
- 20 Baked Wings$25.99
- Large Baked Tots$5.99
- Egg Rolls - Qty 4 (app)$14.99
- Onion Rings$5.99
- 6 Loaded Tator Kegs$8.99
Burgers, Subs, & sandwiches
- Meatball Sub
Meatballs smothered in our special sauce w/ mozzarella.$10.99
- BBQ Chicken Sub
Sliced baked chicken w/ our special bbq topped with mozzarella.$11.99
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham topped with mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.$10.99
- Stromboli
A steak patty w/ onions green peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce.$11.99
- New Orleans Chicken Sub
Baked chicken covered smothered in hot sauce, topped w/ lettuce, tomaotes, & mozzarella.$11.99
- BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Mayo on the side.$10.99
- Tuscany
Ham topped w/ onions, green peppers, pepperoni & mozarella. Served with italian dressing.$10.99
- Big Daddy Burger
Angus patty topped w/ lettuce tomato, onion.$12.99
- Bacon Burger
The big daddy dressed with loads of bacon$14.99
- Mushroom Burger
Angus patty topped w/ swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, & onion.$12.99
- Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken breast topped w ham, swiss, lettuce, & bleu cheese dressing.$12.99
- Chicken Club$11.99
Soups & Salads
Dinners
Kids menu
Desserts
Specials
BARS & BUFFETS
Pizza
7" Pizzas
- 7" Create Your Own
Up to 3 topping$7.99
- 7" Cheese
Cheesey cheese$5.99
- 7" All Meats Delight
All the meats & Extra cheese$9.99
- 7" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, extra cheese$8.99
- 7" Taco
Beef, salsa, onion, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes, sour cream.$8.99
- 7" Ultimate
All the toppings covered in extra cheese$14.99
- 7" Veggie
As the name implies, all the veggies topped w extra cheese.$8.99
- 7" Buff Ranch
Chicken, pepper bacon, green peppers, & onions.$9.99
- 7" White
Alfredo or ranch, diced tomatoes, chicken & spinach.$9.99
- 7" BBQ
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, & extra cheese.$8.99
- 7" Hawaiian
Pineapples, ham, & bacon$7.99
- 7" Hot Brown$9.99
- 7" Margarita$9.99
10" Pizzas
12" Pizzas
14" Pizzas
16" Pizzas
Specialty Crust
- Low Carb Pizza CYO$12.99
- Low Carb Meat$19.99
- Low Carb Supreme$16.99
- Low Carb Taco$17.99
- Low Carb Ultimate$22.99
- Low Carb Veggie$16.99
- Low Carb Buff Ranch$17.99
- Low Carb White$18.99
- Low Carb BBQ$16.99
- Low Carb Hawaiian$15.99
- Gluten Free Pizza CYO$12.99
- Gluten Free Meat$19.99
- Gluten Free Supreme$16.99
- Gluten Free Taco$17.99
- Gluten Free Ultimate$22.99
- Gluten Free Veggie$16.99
- Gluten Free Buff Ranch$17.99
- Gluten Free White$18.99
- Gluten Free BBQ$16.99
- Gluten Free Hawaiian$15.99
- Flatbread Pizza CYO$12.99
- Flatbread Meat$19.99
- Flatbread Supreme$16.99
- Flatbread Taco$17.99
- Flatbread Ultimate$22.99
- Flatbread Veggie$16.99
- Flatbread Buff Ranch$17.99
- Flabread White$18.99
- Flatbread BBQ$16.99
- Flatbread Hawaiian$15.99
- French Bread Pizza CYO$12.99