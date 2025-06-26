Mercurio's Music & RestoBar
Main Menu
Appetizers
Garlic Breadsticks
Brushed w/ garlic butter & served with our original sauce.$7.99
Garlic Knots
Brushed w/ garlic butter and smothered with parmesan. Served with our homemade sauce.$10.99
10" Cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top.$12.99
14 Cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top.$15.99
Gluten free cheesy Breadsticks
Breadsticks w/ mozzarella cheese melted on top of a gluten free crust.$13.99
Pretzel
Large soft buttery pretzel with your choice of sauce.$9.99
Loaded Potato Skins
5 Skins loaded with bacon, cheese, and sour cream.$8.99
Breaded Ravoli
Smothered in marinara sauce & topprd with mozzarella cheese.$8.99
Pickle Chips
Served with ranch$7.99
Baked Chicken tenders (4)
Four juicy chicken strips served with your choice of sauce.$9.99
Large Baked Fries$5.99
6 Baked Wings
With your choice of sauce. Served w, Bleu cheese or rance.$9.99
Baked Wings (10)$15.99
20 Baked Wings$25.99
Large Baked Tots$5.99
Egg Rolls - Qty 4 (app)$14.99
Onion Rings$7.99
6 Loaded Tator Kegs$8.99
Egg Rolls$14.99
Burgers, Subs, & sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Meatballs smothered in our special sauce w/ mozzarella.$13.99
BBQ Chicken Sub
Sliced baked chicken w/ our special bbq topped with mozzarella.$13.99
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham topped with mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.$12.99
Stromboli
A steak patty w/ onions green peppers, mozzarella & marinara sauce.$13.99
New Orleans Chicken Sub
Baked chicken covered smothered in hot sauce, topped w/ lettuce, tomaotes, & mozzarella.$13.99
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Mayo on the side.$12.99
Tuscany
Ham topped w/ onions, green peppers, pepperoni & mozarella. Served with italian dressing.$12.99
Big Daddy Burger
Angus patty topped w/ lettuce tomato, onion.$13.99
Bacon Burger
The big daddy dressed with loads of bacon$15.99
Mushroom Burger
Angus patty topped w/ swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, & onion.$14.99
Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken breast topped w ham, swiss, lettuce, & bleu cheese dressing.$13.99
Chicken Club$13.99
Soups & Salads
Dinners
Kids menu
Desserts
Specials
BARS & BUFFETS
Pizza
7" Pizzas
7" Create Your Own
Up to 3 topping$6.99
7" Cheese
Cheesey cheese$5.99
7" All Meats Delight
All the meats & Extra cheese$9.99
7" Supreme
Sausage, pepperoni, black olives, onions, green peppers, extra cheese$8.99
7" Taco
Beef, salsa, onion, green peppers, black olives, diced tomatoes, sour cream.$8.99
7" Ultimate
All the toppings covered in extra cheese$14.99
7" Veggie
As the name implies, all the veggies topped w extra cheese.$8.99
7" Buff Ranch
Chicken, pepper bacon, green peppers, & onions.$9.99
7" White
Alfredo or ranch, diced tomatoes, chicken & spinach.$9.99
7" BBQ
Chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, & extra cheese.$8.99
7" Hawaiian
Pineapples, ham, & bacon$7.99
7" Hot Brown$9.99
7" Margarita$9.99
7" Pothead Special$9.99
10" Pizzas
12" Pizzas
14" Pizzas
16" Pizzas
Specialty Crust
Low Carb Pizza CYO$12.99
Low Carb Meat$19.99
Low Carb Supreme$16.99
Low Carb Taco$17.99
Low Carb Ultimate$22.99
Low Carb Veggie$16.99
Low Carb Buff Ranch$17.99
Low Carb White$18.99
Low Carb BBQ$16.99
Low Carb Hawaiian$15.99
Gluten Free Pizza CYO$12.99
Gluten Free Meat$19.99
Gluten Free Supreme$16.99
Gluten Free Taco$17.99
Gluten Free Ultimate$22.99
Gluten Free Veggie$16.99
Gluten Free Buff Ranch$17.99
Gluten Free White$18.99
Gluten Free BBQ$16.99
Gluten Free Hawaiian$15.99
Flatbread Pizza CYO$12.99
Flatbread Meat$19.99
Flatbread Supreme$16.99
Flatbread Taco$17.99
Flatbread Ultimate$22.99
Flatbread Veggie$16.99
Flatbread Buff Ranch$17.99
Flabread White$18.99
Flatbread BBQ$16.99
Flatbread Hawaiian$15.99
French Bread Pizza CYO$12.99